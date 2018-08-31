Overland Park man found guilty of killing stepfather

A Kansas man has been convicted in the deadly shooting of his stepfather.

The Kansas City Star reports that jurors found 32-year-old Phillip Stanley, of Overland Park, guilty Thursday of first-degree murder in the July 2017 killing of 62-year-old Henry Gates Jr.

Stanley’s mother called 911 and told the dispatcher that her husband and son were arguing. As officers approached the house they heard gunshots. Stanley came outside and surrendered, and officers found Gates dead inside.

His sentencing is set for October 17th.