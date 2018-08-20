Overland Park man sentenced to 3 years in prison for bank robbery

According to a news release from U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister, an Overland Park man was sentenced today to 37 months in federal prison for bank robbery.

57-year-old Richard Armenta of Overland Park pleaded guilty to a November 24th, 2017, robbery at Capital Federal Savings Bank, 9001 E. Santa Fe in Overland Park. Armenta left the bank with cash, but investigators had two clues: a tattoo of a spider web on his left hand and a blue bicycle he rode to the bank.

On December 2nd, Overland Park Police officers were called to a disturbance involving Armenta. They identified him from video surveillance of the bank robbery, the tattoo on his hand and a blue bicycle in the back of his pickup.