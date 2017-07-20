WIBW News Now!

Overland Park man shot, killed during argument at townhome

July 20, 2017

Authorities say a man has shot and killed his 62-year-old stepfather during an argument at a suburban Kansas City townhome.

The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened early Wednesday in Overland Park, Kansas.

Police spokesman John Lacy says the suspect’s mother called 911 and told dispatcher that her son who’s in his 30s and her husband were arguing. Officers heard gunshots as they approached the townhome and took cover.

Lacy says the mother told dispatchers her son had shot his stepfather.

The suspect was arrested after leaving the townhome.

The victim was found dead inside the townhome, and his name wasn’t immediately released.

Lacy said he didn’t know why the two had been arguing.

A weapon was found inside the home.

