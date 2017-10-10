Overland Park officers shoot, injure suicidal man

Overland Park police on Monday shot and injured a suicidal man who tried to attack officers with a knife.

Police spokesperson Officer John Lacy says police were called around 3 p.m. to an apartment complex in the 13300 block of Larsen Lane on reports on an armed domestic disturbance.

The man who called 911 said he was armed with a knife and was threatening to kill himself and his wife.

When police arrived, the suspect displayed the weapon and charged toward the officers. One officer opened fire on the suspect, striking him twice.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team will investigate the incident.

The team is a task force consisting of officers and detectives from law enforcement agencies in Johnson County who are trained to work cases involving police shootings. Members from the agency whose officers are involved in the incident being probed are not included in the investigation.

The officers involved were not injured and have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

No names have been released.