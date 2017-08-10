Overland Park PD seeking missing, possibly endangered man

Police in Overland Park say they have reason to believe the life of a man reported missing Thursday is in danger.

Andrew Thomas Mead, 30, is a six-foot, 280 pound white male with brown hair, hazel eyes and a full beard.

Mead was driving a 2006 silver Toyota Tacoma, with Missouri tags 4FF-474.

He was last seen around 8:45 a.m. Thursday today leaving his place of business near 81st and Ward Parkway.

Police say Mead is an outdoorsman and may be carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information on Mead’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Overland Park, KS Police Department at 913-895-300.

