Overland Park PD seeking missing, possibly endangered man

by on August 10, 2017 at 10:49 PM (2 hours ago)

Police in Overland Park say they have reason to believe the life of a man reported missing Thursday is in danger.

Andrew Thomas Mead, 30, is a six-foot, 280 pound white male with brown hair, hazel eyes and a full beard.

Mead was driving a 2006 silver Toyota Tacoma, with Missouri tags 4FF-474.

He was last seen around 8:45 a.m. Thursday today leaving his place of business near 81st and Ward Parkway.  

Police say Mead is an outdoorsman and may be carrying a green backpack.

Anyone with information on Mead’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Overland Park, KS Police Department at 913-895-300.
 

Ryan Ogle joined the 580 WIBW News team in 2015. Follow him on Twitter @RyanEOgle