Overland Park police arrest suspect in hit-and-run that killed two students

Overland Park police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run collision that killed two students.

The Kansas City Star reports the 45-year-old Olathe man was arrested Thursday and booked into the Johnson County jail on suspicion of failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.

Police say the crash on Saturday killed 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey, of Overland Park, and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, Kansas. Overland Park police say a van belonging to the suspect may have hit Siebuhr’s car as both vehicles were driving east.

Siebuhr apparently lost control, clipped another vehicle, then crashed head-on into a vehicle driven by Bloskey. Both drivers died at the scene.

Siebuhr was studying Kansas City Kansas Community College. Bloskey was a senior at Rockhurst High School in Kansas City, Missouri.