Overland Park police concerned over missing man’s welfare

The Overland Park Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing and endangered person.

Police say Timothy Scott Farquhar, 48, went missing around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. He left his home in the area of 8400 W. 98th Circle driving a red 2003 Ford Explorer bearing a Kansas tag of 797CFS.

Farquhar was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, black tennis shoes, and a baseball hat. He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and weighs around 130 pounds, with blue eyes and a shaved head.

A release from Overland Park Police Capt. Jeff Burvee says Farquhar left without his medication, causing authorities to be concerned over his well-being.

The photo provided by police shows Farquhar wearing facial hair. Burvee says he is currently clean shaven.

Anyone with information regarding Farquhar’s whereabouts is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.