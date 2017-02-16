Overland Park police investigating fatal crash

Police in Overland Park are investigating a Wednesday night crash that killed a 59-year-old woman.

Capt. Melanie Pierce says the crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 15300 block of Lowell.

The woman was driving north on Lowell when her vehicle left the road and collided with a tree. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A release from the department says she was the only person in the vehicle.

Her name is not being released at this time.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call Overland Park police at (913)344-8743.