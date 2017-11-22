WIBW News Now!

Overland Park Police looking for suspects in armed robbery

by on November 22, 2017 at 11:13 AM (1 hour ago)

The Overland Park Police Department needs your assistance in identifying two suspects involved in two armed robberies in the 7000 block of W.83rd street and in the 10300 block of Mastin.  Both robberies occurred within minutes of each other.  One male suspect was armed with a small handgun.  

Photos of the suspects were captured at both locations.  Both suspects are described as young black males.  No vehicle description at this time. If you have any information, please contact the Overland Park Police Department at 913-344-8743 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

 

 

 