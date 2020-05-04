Overland Park Police Officer Killed
A shootout in Overland Park left both a police officer and a hit-and-run suspect dead.
Overland Park police Officer Mike Mosher died at a hospital Sunday evening.
Mosher was off-duty, but in uniform and on his way to work when he saw an apparent hit-and-run and pursued the suspect, which led to a shootout.
The suspect died at the scene.
Officer Mosher was taken to a hospital where he later passed away.
An interagency Johnson County team is tasked with investigating police shootings, and will handle the investigation.
Mosher had been with the Overland Park department for nearly 15 years, and was named officer of the year in 2019.
He is survived by a wife and daughter.
He was also president of the Overland Park Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge 21.
The police department had not lost an officer in the line of duty since 1985.