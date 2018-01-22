Overland Park Police Officer shoots, kills driver

An incident in Overland Park resulted in an officer-involved shooting Saturday.

According to a release from Overland Park police, officers responded to the 9300 block of W.149th Terrace reference a welfare check on a suicidal male. As the responding officers approached the residence to make contact, the garage door opened and a vehicle exited the garage, moving rapidly toward one of the responding officers.

The officer discharged his service weapon striking the male driver. The driver died at the scene.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team (OISIT) in conducting the investigation.

The officers were uninjured and the officer involved was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The victim has been identified at 17-year-old John Albers of Overland Park.

If you have any information or witnessed this incident you are asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.