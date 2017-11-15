Overland Park Police: Woman cut, shots fired during two separate armed robberies

Police in Overland Park are investigating two armed robberies that occurred within 10 minutes of each other on Tuesday night.

The first was reported around 8 p.m. by a woman who was robbed in a parking lot near the 9400 block of West 83rd Street. The victim told officers she was resting inside her parked vehicle when a white male armed with a knife confronted her. The suspect stole cash and jewelry from the victim and fled the scene on foot.

The woman sustained minor lacerations on her arms during a struggle with the suspect. She was treated at the scene.

The victim could only give a vague description of the suspect, telling officers he was wearing dark pants and a dark, long-sleeved shirt.

The second armed robbery happened around 8:10 p.m. at a business in the 7900 block of Frontage, less than four miles from the first incident.

Police say the suspect was carrying a silver gun and fired at least two shots during the robbery.

He stole an undisclosed amount of cash before running out of the back door.

Neither of the two employees working at the time were injured.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male between 18-20 years old, wearing a black hoodie with a bandana covering his face.

Anyone with information on either robbery is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 816-474-TIPS.