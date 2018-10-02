Overland Park tops for those with disabilities, says WalletHub survey

When searching for a new home, people with disabilities often have a longer and more complicated list of considerations compared with other individuals. WalletHub did a survey of 2018’s Best & Worst Cities for People with Disabilities and a Kansas city was at the top of the list.

“Overland Park did the best, actually,” said analyst Jill Gonzalez. “It ranked as the best city for people with disabilities. That is largely due to how young a lot of the buildings are. Newer construction is often built with the disabled in mind. About 20 percent of the buildings in Overland Park are pretty young. They’ve been built within the last 5 years or so.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in four U.S. adults, or 61 million total, have a disability that impacts their major activities.

“We not only looked at how accessible the city is physically,” said Gonzalez. “We looked at the economy, how the people with disabilities have jobs, how they’re faring in terms of income. We also looked at the quality of life. Is there a large share of people with disabilities and like minded situations here, we also looked into the effectiveness of state Medicaid programs. We also looked at health care, not only how accessible that is, but the cost of health care.”

Gonzalez said Kansas in general has fairly reasonable health care cost and those costs are easier to pay when you’re employed.

“We looked into the employment rate for people with disabilities, Overland Park is actually the fifth highest in the country,” said Gonzalez. “About 92 percent of those with disabilities are employed. That’s a huge number, really one that you don’t see too often.”

In 2017, nearly 5.7 million people with disabilities were employed.