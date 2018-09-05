Overland Park tops WalletHub survey

A Kansas City suburb ranked as the top city in WalletHub’s study of 2018’s Best & Worst Places to Raise a Family.

“Overland Park, KS, ranked number one overall out of almost 200 different cities,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez.

A big key to that was affordability.

“Overland Park did the best when it comes to that overall affordability metric,” said Gonzalez. “Right now, incomes are pretty high, while housing costs are relatively low, cost of living is relatively low, as well.”

Overland Park was tied for first when it came to salary, adjusted for cost of living.

“We don’t just look at which places have more expensive or less expensive housing,” said Gonzalez. “We look at that and compare it to incomes, to make sure that it’s actually affordable for the people looking to live there.”

For the full results, go to wallethub.com/edu/best-cities-for-families/4435/