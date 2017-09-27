Overland Park woman nearly kidnapped while jogging

Police say a woman escaped a would-be kidnapper Tuesday night while jogging in Overland Park.

Public Information Officer John Lacy says the woman was jogging on the Indian Creek Trail around 8 p.m. when she was approached by a man who asked her for the time.

When she looked down at her watch, the man grabbed her wrist.

The jogger was able to get away and ran to a nearby business. She told police the suspect ran away after she escaped.

The suspect is described as a white man with a slim build and dark hair. He was wearing a dark, zip-up hooded sweatshirt, dark jeans and glasses.

Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.