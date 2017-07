Topeka police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight in southeast Topeka.

Lt. Steve Roth says a male gunshot victim showed up at a local hospital around 1 a.m. Thursday. He is said to have suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred in the 500 block of SE 34th Street.

Roth says the circumstance leading up to the shooting are still unclear.

No additional details will be released while the investigation is ongoing.