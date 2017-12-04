WIBW News Now!

Overnight standoff ends peacefully in Holton

by on December 4, 2017 at 4:51 AM (2 hours ago)

An overnight standoff in Holton ended peacefully early Monday morning.

According to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse, a woman was taken into custody by Holton police late Sunday night near 8th and Ohio in Holton, but the man who was with her fired a gun at officers who then returned fire.

The male subject then hid out in the house for several hours. Negotiators spoke to the man on the phone for a long period of time and got him to come to the door and surrender peacefully.

The names of those arrested have not been released pending charges being filed later on Monday.

Multiple agencies will continue to investigate and the investigation could take a while because an officer discharged his weapon, which generally requires an outside agency to be involved, usually the KBI.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.