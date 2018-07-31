WIBW News Now!

Owner of Olathe restaurant denies using customer’s credit card on spending spree

by on July 31, 2018 at 11:45 AM (47 mins ago)

The owner of an Olathe barbeque restaurant has denied using a customer’s credit card for a spending spree.

Matthew Sander, owner of Smokin’ Joe’s Bar-B-Q, was ordered Monday to stand trial on 24 felony and misdemeanor financial charges.  An attorney for Sander entered not guilty pleas for him.

Sander is charged in four cases with several counts of identity theft, criminal use of a credit card, felony theft and misdemeanor theft.  The Kansas City Star reports most of the charges stem from an incident in January when a customer left a credit card at the restaurant.  The customer canceled the card but when he got his next statement, more than $7,300 had been charged on it.

Olathe detectives obtained video that allegedly showed Sander using the card.

