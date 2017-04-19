If ownership changes at your doctor or hospital, call your insurance company for details

The best answer to your insurance questions when a change occurs in ownership of a medical facility will come from your insurance company.

“It’s a good idea for a consumer to check their policy information that they would have received from their insurance company when they took out the policy, or received the policy,” said Deputy Commissioner Clark Shultz. “It’s best just to clarify what parameters there are, who they can use, who they can’t use, who is in their network.”

Given the scope of the issue related to the potential change of ownership of St. Francis Hospital in Topeka, the insurance commissioner’s office is looking at it closely.

“Commissioner Selzer wants to make sure, as much as possible, in a unique case like this, that insurance companies will work with their customers to make sure that people are adequately covered,” said Shultz. “I suspect that will be the case. I think that people will be flexible in that way.”

The insurance commissioner’s office is here to serve Kansans first and foremost.

“If there are citizens who are having issues with their insurance company, those are the type of things that we can help with,” said Shultz. “We do that on a daily basis, anyway. This is just a new circumstance for us to review. We have a whole consumer division at the department where, if people are not satisfied with what is happening between their insurance company and their service provider, that’s what we’re here for.”

You can find out more information at ksinsurance.org, or call their hotline from anywhere in Kansas at 800-432-2484.