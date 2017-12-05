More packages being mailed this year; pay attention to deadlines, says USPS

The United States Postal Service expects to deliver more packages this year than last.

“We’re projecting a more than 10 percent increase in package volume this holiday season,” said Megan Brennan, Postmaster General and CEO of the U.S Postal Service. “Eight hundred and fifty million packages will be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.”

Deadlines are coming soon for mailing packages or cards to get them there by Christmas.

“For our men and women serving overseas, for cards and letters, by December 11th, for packages by December 16th,” said Brennan. “Domestic, for cards and letters, by December 19th, Priority Mail, December 20th, Priority Mail Express by December 22nd.”

Informed delivery is a new service from the USPS that can help you know what’s coming in the mail.

“Informed delivery provides a digital preview of the mail and packages that will be delivered that day,” said Brennan.

“It’s a customized solution and we would encourage our customers to sign up for free at informeddelivery.com. This service enables you to receive text messages or email alerts notifying you that a package is en route and additional notifications when the package has been delivered.”

The service also provides delivery instructions online and gives the customer the ability to authorize the carrier to leave the package in a specific location if it doesn’t fit in the mailbox, or the customer won’t be home.

For more information on all the services the United States Postal Service provides, go to usps.com.