Padlock case closed in Topeka

The padlock case in the city of Topeka has been resolved. The case was filed June 22, alleging numerous criminal incidents connected to that house and requesting a civil penalty and that the house be padlocked.

The owners of the property, Randy and Peggy Patton responded swiftly once the lawsuit was filed by finding a buyer for the property and asking the residents to go elsewhere. Peggy Patton said in a release, “We would like to thank the City of Topeka for their patience and willingness to work with us to resolve the issues surrounding the property we owned. We apologize to any individuals in the neighborhood this may have impacted. We firmly believe selling the property will be in the best interest of the neighborhood and allow us and others to move past this unfortunate time.”

The Pattons agreed to a payment of $10,000 to the City, secured the home and cleaned up the yard, and submitted documentation of the sale of the property. All city utility payments were current. The City agreed to dismiss the case against the Pattons.

City Attorney Lisa Robertson said, “We are pleased with the owners’ efforts to resolve this matter once the lawsuit was filed. The common nuisance or “padlock” case is another tool that we can utilize to keep crime at bay in Topeka. We won’t hesitate to use it again in the proper circumstances.”