Pair charged in string of armed robberies that lasted from November until Valentine’s Day

A Wichita pair has been charged in a string of armed robberies that started in November and ended on Valentine’s Day.

The Wichita Eagle reports that 20-year-old Savannah Cole and 28-year-old Kenneth Cade were indicted Tuesday in armed robberies of an Arby’s restaurant, a Dollar General and two convenience stores.

Police say that in all four robberies, Cole and Cade went into the stores, pulled handguns and took cash. They are accused of climbing over a counter to steal the register till in one case. The indictment says the pair used a Taurus semi-automatic handgun and Frontier .22-caliber revolver.