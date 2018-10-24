Pair taken to hospital after motorcycle-deer crash Tuesday

A Tuesday night accident between a motorcycle and a deer sent two people to the hospital.

Shawnee County Sheriff’s Officers were called to the 6400 block of SW Douglas Road just before 7 p.m.

A 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 46-year-old Ryan Holthaus and his 47-year-old passenger Penny Holthaus both from Harveyville was southbound when several deer ran out into the roadway. Ryan Holthaus tried to avoid them, but struck a young doe and the bike rolled over.

The Holthaus couple was taken to Stormont Vail with non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing helmets.