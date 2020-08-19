      Weather Alert

Pandemic death toll rises with 6 new deaths in Kansas

Aug 19, 2020 @ 3:28pm

The Kansas death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 411 as public health officials reported six more deaths.

The state Department of Health and Environment also reported Wednesday on its website that Kansas had another 723 confirmed and probable cases since Monday, an increase of 2%, for a total of 35,890.

The actual number of cases is thought to be far higher because people can be infected without feeling ill and because of a lack of testing, particularly early in the pandemic.

Kansas has had 441 coronavirus clusters since the pandemic began, with 209 deaths at long-term care facilities.

