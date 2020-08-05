Pandemic-Influenced Voting Goes Well
Beyond who won or lost, how did the primary election process go?
Election officials in three of Kansas’ largest counties reported uneventful voting in the state’s primary election, due in part to an increase in advance and mail-in balloting.
Nathan Carter, office administrator for the Johnson County Election Office, said no major problems were reported.
Election workers are concentrating not only on in-person voting but also collecting thousands of mail ballots.
The county sent out 106,000 mail-in ballots, and received about 70,000 back.
In-person voting was steady in Sedgwick County, with short or non-existent waiting times.
Deputy Election Commissioner Melissa Schnieders said the county sent about about 56,000 mail-in ballots for this election, a big increase from previous elections.
Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said turnout in that county was “not huge.”
He said only three or four poll workers out of more than 400 didn’t show up for election duty, which is typical of most elections.