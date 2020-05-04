Pandemic Unemployment Insurance Coming Soon
The Kansas Department of Labor says help is on the way for those who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, and gig workers, plus individuals working part-time, or who otherwise do not qualify for unemployment benefits under state or federal law.
The Pandemic Unemployment Insurance program – or P U A – will be coming online this month.
Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García projects that Kansans can be filing for PUA by May 12th, and payments should be processing by May 25th.
A claimant can be compensated with the PUA benefit for weeks beginning Jan. 27th, or the first week a claimant was unable to work as a result of COVID-19, whichever date is later.
The last week this benefit is payable is for the week ending December 26th.