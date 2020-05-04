      Breaking News
AUDIO: Gov. Laura Kelly’s plans for reopening the state of Kansas

Pandemic Unemployment Insurance Coming Soon

May 4, 2020 @ 4:55am

The Kansas Department of Labor says help is on the way for those who are self-employed, independent contractors, nonprofit employees, and gig workers, plus individuals working part-time, or who otherwise do not qualify for unemployment benefits under state or federal law.

The Pandemic Unemployment Insurance program – or P U A – will be coming online this month.

Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García projects that Kansans can be filing for PUA by May 12th, and payments should be processing by May 25th.

A claimant can be compensated with the PUA benefit for weeks beginning Jan. 27th, or the first week a claimant was unable to work as a result of COVID-19, whichever date is later.

The last week this benefit is payable is for the week ending December 26th.

You May Also Like
Sports Talk On Demand
Sports
Health official frustrated with people looking for ways to "wiggle around" the restrictions of stay-at-home order
Saturday morning shooting under investigation, five persons being sought
Man riding on horseback finds missing 87-year-old woman