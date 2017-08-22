WIBW News Now!

Panhandler robs victim at knifepoint in southwest Topeka

by on August 22, 2017 at 11:06 AM (2 hours ago)

Police say a man was robbed Tuesday morning while giving money to a panhandler in southwest Topeka.

The robbery occurred around 8:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of SW 21st Street at the entrance to West Ridge Mall.

Lt. Chris Heaven says the suspect was sitting in the median on 21st Street with a “I Will Work for Food” sign when the victim drove up in his car to hand the suspect a dollar.

When the victim rolled down his window with the dollar in hand, the suspect pulled out a knife and demanded money.

The suspect fled on foot after taking an undisclosed amount of cash from the victim.

The suspect is described as a “scraggly” white male wearing a hoodie.

The victim was not injured during the robbery.

