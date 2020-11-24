Paola Man Charged With Federal Hate Crime
A Kansas man accused of threatening a Black juvenile while shouting racial slurs has been charged with a federal hate crime, the Justice Department says.
Colton Donner, 25, allegedly brandished a knife while yelling that Paola – where the victim was living – was a “white” town, according to the indictment.
He was charged with a federal count of interference with housing.
Donner was also indicted for a separate incident with unlawfully possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, for allegedly possessing a .44 caliber revolver.
U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said, “Freedom of speech does not give anyone license to wield a weapon and threaten others because of race.”
Court records did not show a defense attorney who could speak on Donner’s behalf.
If convicted, Donner faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for both the civil rights and firearms charges, the Justice Department said.