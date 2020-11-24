      Weather Alert

Paola Man Charged With Federal Hate Crime

Nov 24, 2020 @ 8:07am

A Kansas man accused of threatening a Black juvenile while shouting racial slurs has been charged with a federal hate crime, the Justice Department says.

Colton Donner, 25, allegedly brandished a knife while yelling that Paola – where the victim was living – was a “white” town, according to the indictment.

He was charged with a federal count of interference with housing.

Donner was also indicted for a separate incident with unlawfully possessing a firearm while being a convicted felon, for allegedly possessing a .44 caliber revolver.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said, “Freedom of speech does not give anyone license to wield a weapon and threaten others because of race.”

Court records did not show a defense attorney who could speak on Donner’s behalf.

If convicted, Donner faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for both the civil rights and firearms charges, the Justice Department said.

You May Also Like
Highpoint BlackJack Saddle Club Winners Named
Kansas Father And Son Add To Professional Steer Roping Totals At National Finals Event
Kansas and Texas Football Game Postponed
Ichabod Woman's Game Postponed Against Hays
Azubuike picked in first round by Utah, Dotson signs with Chicago in 2020 NBA draft