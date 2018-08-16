WIBW News Now!

Paola man charged with first-degree murder in fatal stabbing

August 16, 2018

A 49-year-old Paola man is charged with first-degree murder in a fatal stabling last week in Shawnee.

Vincenzo Lucasta is charged in the August 8th killing of 57-year-old David J. Paterno, who was found dead at his home.

Lucasta, who is also known as Morgan Lee Speakman, was arrested Monday in Kansas City.  He is being held on $2 million bond in the Johnson County jail.

The Kansas City Star reports Lucasta has a lengthy criminal record.  He spent prison time in both Kansas and Missouri, including a 15-year sentence for armed robbery in 2001.

Photo courtesy of Johnson County Sheriff’s Office

