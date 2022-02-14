Paola Man Guilty of Hate Crime

A Kansas man admitted in federal court that he threatened a Black man with a knife, and told him to get out of Paola because it was a “white town.”
Colton Donner, 27, pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime while admitting that he tried to interfere with the man’s right to fair housing, the U.S. Justice Department said.
According to court documents, Donner saw the man walking down a street in 2019.
Donner got out of his car, approached the man with a knife, threatened him, yelled racial slurs, and told the victim that Paola is a “white town.”
Donner faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the civil rights crime.
At the time of the indictment, U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas Stephen McAllister said, “Freedom of speech does not give anyone license to wield a weapon and threaten others because of race.”