Paola Man Sentenced in DUI Death

A Paola man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after a crash that killed a Baker University employee last year.
Tayler Livingston, 27, was sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Deeva Sharma of Leawood, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has announced.
Livingston was also ordered to complete 36 months of post-release supervision, and pay $6,841 in restitution to Sharma’s family.
The crash occurred February 24, 2020 on U.S. Highway 56, about 6 miles east of Baldwin City.
The Kansas Highway Patrol said Livingston was trying to pass another car when he hit Sharma’s vehicle.
Livingston was not injured.
A blood test showed Livingston was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level of 0.12, the district attorney’s office said.
Sharma was an admissions counselor at Baker University, the Lawrence Journal World reported.