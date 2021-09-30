      Weather Alert

Paola Man Sentenced in DUI Death

Sep 30, 2021 @ 8:01am

A Paola man has been sentenced to more than three years in prison after a crash that killed a Baker University employee last year.

Tayler Livingston, 27, was sentenced for involuntary manslaughter in the February 2020 death of 25-year-old Deeva Sharma of Leawood, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office has announced.

Livingston was also ordered to complete 36 months of post-release supervision, and pay $6,841 in restitution to Sharma’s family.

The crash occurred February 24, 2020 on U.S. Highway 56, about 6 miles east of Baldwin City.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said Livingston was trying to pass another car when he hit Sharma’s vehicle.

Livingston was not injured.

A blood test showed Livingston was intoxicated, with a blood alcohol level of 0.12, the district attorney’s office said.

Sharma was an admissions counselor at Baker University, the Lawrence Journal World reported.

