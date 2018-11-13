Paola man sentenced to 10 years for trafficking meth

NEWS RELEASE FROM OFFICE OF UNITED STATES ATTORNEY STEPHEN MCALLISTER

A Kansas man was sentenced Monday to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine trafficking, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

34-year-old Miles Joseph McWhorter of Paola pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. McWhorter was yelling, moving erratically and acting aggressively toward law enforcement officers when they stopped his car in Ottawa. Investigators found almost a pound of methamphetamine in the car, as well as ammunition and $2,724 in cash.

After McWhorter was arrested, McWhorter’s girlfriend was arrested with 200 grams of methamphetamine and a shotgun, both belonging to McWhorter.

McAllister commended the Franklin County Drug Enforcement Unit, the KBI and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sheri Catania for their work on the case.