Authorities say a motorcyclist has been killed while fleeing from officers in northeast Kansas.

KMBC-TV reports that 64-year-old Gilford Lee Sherley, of Paola, drove off at a high rate of speed Friday night after Osawatomie police tried to stop him for multiple traffic violations. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office says Sherley then went off the side of the rode and crashed into a tree.

No one else was riding on the motorcycle with Sherley. The crash remains under investigation.