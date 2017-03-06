WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


61°F
Mostly Cloudy
Feels Like 61.3°
Winds South 8 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm76°
39°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Partly Cloudy63°
34°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Clear66°
39°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of Rain70°
41°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Partly Cloudy66°
39°

Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a student

by on March 6, 2017 at 8:07 AM (1 hour ago)

A former para-educator for the Lawrence school district has been convicted of sexually abusing one of her students.

A Douglas County jury on Friday found 34-year-old Teri Lynn Johnson, of Baldwin City, guilty of unlawful sexual relations, sexual exploitation of a child and promoting obscenity to minors.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports her victim, who is now an adult, testified during the trial that he met Johnson while he was a student at the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center’s Day School.

The victim said his father eventually discovered sexual images and messages from Johnson on his phone.

Johnson will be sentenced April 14.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.