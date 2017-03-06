Para-educator convicted of sexually abusing a student

A former para-educator for the Lawrence school district has been convicted of sexually abusing one of her students.

A Douglas County jury on Friday found 34-year-old Teri Lynn Johnson, of Baldwin City, guilty of unlawful sexual relations, sexual exploitation of a child and promoting obscenity to minors.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports her victim, who is now an adult, testified during the trial that he met Johnson while he was a student at the Douglas County Juvenile Detention Center’s Day School.

The victim said his father eventually discovered sexual images and messages from Johnson on his phone.

Johnson will be sentenced April 14.