Parents Avoiding Testing Kids for COVID-19
Doctors are reporting that more parents are refusing to have their sick children tested for the coronavirus because they don’t want to deal with the hassle if the result is positive.
Pediatric Partners in Overland Park recently posted an alert on its Facebook page exhorting parents to stay vigilant because so many weren’t following testing advice, The Kansas City Star reports.
Pediatrician Kristen Stuppy said, “We’ve had parents tell us, ‘No, we have a big tournament this weekend, I don’t want to have to deal with COVID.'”
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that children and teens who have COVID-19 symptoms should be tested immediately.
If they have COVID-19, they need to isolate for at least 10 days.
There is no vaccine yet for children younger than 16.
“For many kids it seems like it’s a mild disease and I think they’re banking on that,” Stuppy said of parents. “But they’re forgetting that some kids get really sick.”