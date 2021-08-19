Parents Sue After Child Death

The parents of a 3-year-old boy who died after a procedure to pull teeth at a Wichita dentist’s office have filed a wrongful death lawsuit.
Angel Zapata and Nancy Valenzuela of Scott City argue in the lawsuit that their son did not receive adequate care during the appointment.
The lawsuit says the mother was told by two dental offices in southwest Kansas that he needed to have two teeth pulled because of a gum infection, KSNW reported.
She took him to Tiny Teeth Pediatric in Wichita.
The lawsuit said the boy developed an irregular heart rhythm and inadequate ventilation shortly after receiving two medical anesthetics.
After his pulse stopped, CPR was started.
Emergency responders arrived and continued CPR, but the child died at a hospital.
The lawsuit also challenges a state law that limits jury awards in wrongful death lawsuits.
An attorney for Tiny Teeth Pediatric did not return messages seeking comment.