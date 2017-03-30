Parsons woman accused of stealing millions from credit union

A 64-year-old Parsons woman is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from a credit union that was declared insolvent and ultimately liquidated.

In an 81-count indictment, federal prosecutors charged Nita Rae Nirchl with stealing more than $5 million from the Parsons Pittsburg Credit Union.

Nirchl is charged with 22 counts of embezzlement, 37 counts of money laundering, 18 counts of taking stolen property across state lines and four counts of attempting to evade taxes.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall says Nirchl worked at the bank when she committed the crimes.

An audit revealed that between 2010 and 2014, Nirschl deposited money stolen from the credit union into her personal accounts. She withdrew the money from ATMs in Kansas City, Oklahoma, New Orleans and Lake Tahoe.

If convicted for the embezzlement charges, Nirschl could spend up to 30 years in federal prison and be fined $1 million for each count.

The money laundering and transporting stolen property charges carry a sentence of 10 years each and $250,000 in fines for each count. The attempted tax evasion could result in a five year sentence and $100,000 in fines.