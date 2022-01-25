      Weather Alert

Partial Settlement Reached in Teacher Kicking Case

Jan 25, 2022 @ 7:00am

The family of a Kansas girl who was kicked by her kindergarten teacher have reached a partial settlement, federal court records show.

Lawyers for the child and her mother are seeking the court’s approval of an agreement with the former teacher, Crystal Smith, The Kansas City Star reports.

A motion filed last week said the settlement involves a confidentiality clause.

Additional claims remain pending against the Shawnee Mission School District, which suspended and then fired Smith after reviewing security footage.

The video showed Smith kick a 5-year-old girl who had hidden herself in a bookshelf in the library of Bluejacket-Flint Elementary School in February 2019.

The girl’s mother alleges that her daughter’s civil rights were violated, and that the district was negligent in its decision to hire Smith.

