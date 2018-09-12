Partnership proposal between City and USD 501 needs your online vote

A proposal for a project to mentor students in USD 501 needs your online vote.

“Encore Gen2Gen Prize, it’s a $50,000 prize that we applied for in June,” said Monique Glaudé, Division Director of Community Engagement with the City of Topeka. “We were informed just a few weeks ago that the City of Topeka is one of 25 semifinalists out of 110 applicants nationwide to have an opportunity to receive the $50,000 prize.”

The project is called Common Unity.

“Common Unity is a proposal for a pilot program that will provide an avenue to sow into the lives of our future community leaders,” said Glaudé. “It will pair 25 Highland Park High School seniors with mentors over the age of 50. We’re asking everyone to please keep in mind that if we win the prize and if the program is successful, we’ll be seeking for additional funding from both local and national funders so we can expand it to more USD 501 high schools.”

In order for the relationships to work, the program needs mentors, as well.

“We’ll be looking for mentors that are seasoned professionals that will go through an application and a background check,” said Glaudé. “In addition, we will provide specialized mentor training for them. These mentors will help the mentees fill out college applications, seek scholarships and financial aid and the mentors and mentees will also create and implement a community service project.”

The voting continues until September 25 here.