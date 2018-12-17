Party flips could reflect national changes, says political scientist

The old political adage that all politics is local may be part of the motivation behind why Johnson County legislators that have been Republicans, like Barbara Bollier and Joy Koesten are switching parties, or at least seriously considering it.

“In the third Congressional district, that Kansas City suburban area, Johnson County and then of course, Wyandotte County, which is rather Democratic, that is a district that is still ‘Republican’, but it’s becoming very moderate Republican,” said Washburn University political scientist Bob Beatty. “These are a group of voters who, starting two years ago, are willing to vote for a Democrat, or willing to vote against a Republican if they feel that Republican, or the Republican Party is not reflecting where they are.”

The third voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and just elected Sharice Davids to Congress in November.

“This is a national phenomenon,” said Beatty. “It’s happening right now. We never know if things will continue. It’s definitely happening and its been spearheaded in a number of places around the country by women. It’s logical that it would also happen in Kansas.”

The big difference from previous elections is how many urban voters came to the polls.

“Fifty-five percent identified as suburban or urban voters and 45 percent as rural,” said Beatty. “That was enough, given these trends, to help Laura Kelly, to help Sharice Davids, to almost get Paul Davis elected.”

The question is will the Republican Party pull back from moderates and let them become Democrats in these urban areas or do they try to keep them in the tent since there are just fewer and fewer voters in the rural areas thanks to outmigration? That result remains to be seen.