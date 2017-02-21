WIBW News Now!

Patchy Fog Before a Warm Finish Tuesday

by on February 21, 2017 at 5:37 AM (3 hours ago)

Patchy fog is hanging around in some low-lying areas this morning. Give yourself an extra minute or two to get where you’re going.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today:  A few clouds this morning, with some patchy fog.  Sunny and warm this afternoon, with a high at 71.
 
Tonight:  A few high clouds, low 43.
 
Tomorrow:  Sunny and warmer, with a high at 77.
 
Thursday:  Becoming cloudy and not as warm, with a few scattered showers possible near a frontal boundary moving in and a high at 66.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today:  Sunny, with a high at 74.

Tonight:  Mostly clear, with a low at 44.

Tomorrow:  Mostly sunny, with a high at 76.

Thursday:  Partly sunny, with a high at 67.

