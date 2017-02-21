Patchy Fog Before a Warm Finish Tuesday

Patchy fog is hanging around in some low-lying areas this morning. Give yourself an extra minute or two to get where you’re going.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: A few clouds this morning, with some patchy fog. Sunny and warm this afternoon, with a high at 71.



Tonight: A few high clouds, low 43.



Tomorrow: Sunny and warmer, with a high at 77.



Thursday: Becoming cloudy and not as warm, with a few scattered showers possible near a frontal boundary moving in and a high at 66.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Sunny, with a high at 74.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low at 44.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high at 76.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high at 67.