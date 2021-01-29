Patrol: Oklahoma woman killed in crash on slushy Kansas road

The crash happened Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 70 east of Russell, when a Jeep SUV slid, entered the interstate median, and rolled, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.
The driver, Miyotzi Jemenez, 24, of Sperry, Oklahoma, died at the scene, investigators said. Another woman, a 24-year-old passenger in the SUV, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.
The crash came a day after a winter storm swept through the region, dumping nearly a foot of snow in some areas of northern Kansas.