      Weather Alert

Patrol: Oklahoma woman killed in crash on slushy Kansas road

Jan 29, 2021 @ 6:00am
An Oklahoma woman died in a crash on a slushy and slick north-central Kansas roadway, highway authorities said.

The crash happened Wednesday morning on westbound Interstate 70 east of Russell, when a Jeep SUV slid, entered the interstate median, and rolled, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

The driver, Miyotzi Jemenez, 24, of Sperry, Oklahoma, died at the scene, investigators said. Another woman, a 24-year-old passenger in the SUV, was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries, officials said.

The crash came a day after a winter storm swept through the region, dumping nearly a foot of snow in some areas of northern Kansas.

