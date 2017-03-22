WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


40°F
Clear
Feels Like 32°
Winds East 14 mph
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy59°
50°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Chance of a Thunderstorm79°
64°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Rain71°
50°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Chance of Rain60°
43°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Mostly Cloudy67°
46°

Pattern Change Makes Appearance, Rain Chances Slip In Overnight

by on March 22, 2017 at 6:11 AM (4 hours ago)

The clouds coming in from the south signal a change in our weather pattern that should give us rain chances off and on through the next couple of weeks.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with a high at 57.

Tonight: Continued cloudy, with drizzle developing overnight, and a low at 48.   

Thursday: Scattered showers and windy, with a high at 75.

Friday: Showers and a few thunderstorms linger, with an outside chance at marginally severe storms toward sunset and a high at 70.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 56. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy drizzle after midnight and cloudy, with a low at 50.

Thursday: Patchy drizzle with isolated showers before 7am, then isolated showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 78.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 71.

Nick Gosnell joined the 580 News Team in 2015. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.