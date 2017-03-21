WIBW News Now!

Pattern Change Will Bring Rain Chances

by on March 21, 2017 at 6:03 AM (2 hours ago)

Chances of rain will slip in as we cool down toward midweek, but our best chance of precipitation will come Friday.

TOPEKA FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, with a high at 62. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 36.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 51.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then scattered showers between 7am and 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 71.

REGIONAL FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 58. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low at 38.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high at 53.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of rain before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high at 74.

