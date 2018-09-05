Paul Davis Releases New TV Ad “Personal”

Paul Davis, candidate for Congress in Kansas’ second district, has released his second television ad of the 2018 cycle, “Personal.”

The 30-second spot highlights how personal the issue of healthcare and skyrocketing prescription drug costs are to his family.

“Health care is personal for me, and for all Kansans who have endured the pain and panic of needing lifesaving prescription drugs they cannot afford,” said Davis. “Too many nights, our family worried about how we would pay for the medications my Dad needed just to get through the day with Parkinson’s disease — one of which cost over $1,000 a month. I’m running for Congress to take on big drug companies who are price gouging Kansas families.”

Davis’ ad begins airing the same day a Texas judge will hear oral arguments in U.S. District Court in a Republican lawsuit to aimed at declaring the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional and removing protections for those with pre-existing conditions.

“My opponent said his top priority is to repeal healthcare, even if it means raising costs on Kansas families,” said Davis. “This would devastate Kansas communities and our economy — we’re ranked among the highest in the nation for adults living with pre-existing conditions. Watkins’ agenda would leave Kansans’ health beholden to big insurance and drug companies and drive up premiums for working families.”

As a leader in the Kansas House, Davis fought former Gov. Sam Brownback’s attacks on Medicare, worked successfully to expand health insurance for Kansas children, supported legislation to expand coverage for pregnant women, improve and expand mental health services, and he voted to make it easier for Kansas small businesses to offer health coverage to their employees.

The ad began airing on Topeka and Joplin cable and broadcast networks on Wednesday. It will also run across digital platforms. For more information, please visit www.davisforkansas.com or follow the campaign on social media at facebook.com/PaulDavisKS or@PaulDavisKS.