Pawn shop sued for sale of firearms used in Hesston mass shooting

by on February 22, 2018 at 1:05 PM (4 hours ago)

A Kansas pawn shop is being sued over the sale of firearms used in a 2016 mass shooting at a lawn equipment factory.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence filed the lawsuit Wednesday in Harvey County.  As a convicted felon, gunman Cedric Ford was barred from possessing the AK-47-type semi-automatic rifle and .40-caliber handgun used in the shooting at the Excel Industries factory in Hesston.  Ford was killed after fatally shooting three people and wounding 14 others.

He got the weapons through his ex-girlfriend, who has pleaded guilty to federal charges.  The lawsuit alleges that the Newton store, called A Pawn Shop, should have known she was a straw purchaser.  The pawn shop owner declined comment, saying he hasn’t received a copy of the lawsuit.

