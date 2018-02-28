Pawnee County Sheriff’s detective issued criminal summons

Following an investigation by Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) agents, a former Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office detective was issued a criminal summons.

The investigation began in December 2017 after Pawnee County Sheriff Scott King and Undersheriff Derek Slack requested the KBI investigate the detective’s conduct.

Jeffrey King, 43, of Larned, Kan. was recently issued a summons to appear in Pawnee County District Court on the felony charges: making a false information, misuse of public funds, and felony theft.

King is alleged to have committed the crimes between January 2015 and October 2017. He was placed on administrative leave during the investigation, and recently resigned from the Sheriff’s Office on Feb. 22.

At the request of Pawnee County Attorney Douglas McNett, Ellis County Attorney Tom Drees will serve as special prosecutor for the case.