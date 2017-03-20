WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


65°F
Clear
Feels Like 65°
Winds WSW 7 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear82°
50°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Mostly Cloudy58°
37°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Partly Cloudy57°
44°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Partly Cloudy72°
59°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Chance of a Thunderstorm67°
44°

Paws in the Park

by on March 20, 2017 at 7:00 AM (2 hours ago)

Come out to support the Helping Hands Humane Society’s 21st Annual Paws in the Park with your canine companion Saturday, April 8 from 10:00 – 2:00 at Topeka West High School! There will be plenty of dog-friendly activities and booths, and you can even enter your dog to win an award! Paws in the Park is one of the largest animal events in Topeka, with last year’s donations supporting the care of 6,000+ animals that entered their shelter. To register for the event, click here! To stay connected, click here to join the Facebook event page!