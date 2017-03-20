Come out to support the Helping Hands Humane Society’s 21st Annual Paws in the Park with your canine companion Saturday, April 8 from 10:00 – 2:00 at Topeka West High School! There will be plenty of dog-friendly activities and booths, and you can even enter your dog to win an award! Paws in the Park is one of the largest animal events in Topeka, with last year’s donations supporting the care of 6,000+ animals that entered their shelter. To register for the event, click here! To stay connected, click here to join the Facebook event page!