Paws In The Park Saturday

The 21st Annual Paws In The Park fundraiser for the Helping Hands Humane Society is this weekend from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Topeka West High School.

“It helps us care for over 6000 animals a year that are coming in to the shelter,” said spokesman Justin Brokar. “You can come and shop around at over fifty vendors. There are some food vendors. There’s pet-related and non pet-related. We have some fun activities planned for dogs as well as children. Children 16 and under get in free. We have inflatables. There will be a little carnival set up for the kids and the animals.”

The animals will also have a chance to win contests.

“The contests we have are biggest dog, smallest dog, longest dog tail, best costume, best kiss, best trick and we don’t want to leave out the cats, so you can bring a photo of your cat, because cats really don’t have a lot of fun at Paws In The Park, so bring your favorite photo of your cat and we’ll judge the best cat photo,” said Brokar. “In all of these contests, you get to take home a really cool trophy.”

Registration to participate in Paws in the Park is $25 which includes an event t-shirt, goodie bag, and one souvenir dog bandana (while supplies last) at hhhstopeka.org. A general admission is also available for $15 per person. This includes 1 admission and 1 bandanna for your best friend. Children 16 years old and younger are free.