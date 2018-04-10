Pay gap for women in Kansas still significant

Tuesday was Equal Pay Day in the United States.

“Equal Pay Day marks how long into 2018 for women overall, on average, to catch up with what men made in 2017,” said Sarah Fleisch Fink, director of workplace policy and senior counsel at the National Partnership for Women and Families. “That’s three months and a few days more of work that women have to do in order to make the same as their male counterparts.”

Kansas is on the low side when it comes to pay equality, as well.

“Kansas has the 15th largest wage gap in this country,” said Fleisch Fink. “The wage gap in Kansas is 23 cents on the dollar.”

The buying power that is lost through the gender wage gap is not insignificant in Kansas.

“If the annual gender wage gap were eliminated in Kansas, a working woman would have enough money to purchase almost 15 and 1/2 months of childcare. That’s over a year of childcare expenses. We know how expensive childcare is in this country and how prohibitive those high costs are for women who need to be or want to be working. We know that a woman in Kansas would be able to afford over 13 and 1/2 months of rent, or 1.2 additional years of tuition and fees at a 4-year public university.”

The gap is the least for White, Non-Hispanic women. The gap is larger for Asian and Black women and the highest for Latina women in the state.